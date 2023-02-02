From staff reports
Meridian resident Dianne Walton has joined the Board of Directors of The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience while member Eddie Kelly has stepped up as board chairman.
Walton brings to the board a wealth of volunteer experience especially in the arts and education. She is a prior member of the Board of Commissioners of the Mississippi Arts Commission and a former trustee of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning.
She is retired from Meridian Community College, where she served as director of admissions and registrar. She is also a past president of the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian.
Walton and her husband, Ronnie, are the parents of two adult children and enjoy spending time with a growing number of grandchildren.
Kelly, of Bay St. Louis, joined The MAX’s Board of Directors in 2020 and will now serve as board chair.
A Marine Corps veteran and Gulfport native, Kelly formerly served as chief administrative officer for the City of Meridian after serving as an area division manager for Mississippi Power.
“I am delighted to step up and serve in this capacity and to welcome Dianne to the board,” Kelly said. “Her experience and passion for the arts and education will be invaluable to The MAX.
“She will help us serve the entire state as we work to further the mission of inspiring a new generation of writers, musicians, painters, actors and other artists,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.