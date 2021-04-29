The MAX to feature exhibits celebrating Native American culture

The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will soon feature two exhibitions celebrating Native American culture, particularly in Mississippi, and the Native American community’s right to tell its own story.
Both exhibits will be on display May 1- Aug. 8.
Through "Choctaw Expressions," we learn the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ story of perseverance, resilience, and growth. Artifacts include basketry, beadwork, traditional dress, and stickball-related objects.
Stereotypes of Native American peoples are ubiquitous and familiar. The exhibition "Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes" brings together 12 contemporary Native American visual artists who reclaim their right to represent their identities.
Recognizing that stereotypes often proliferate without conscious awareness, the exhibition explores common notions about Native peoples that are based on falsehoods, and corrects them with legitimate information. The artists use the unexpected – humor, shock, or other emotions – to prompt viewers to question and challenge stereotypes, including those that are unspoken or unacknowledged.
“The juxtaposition of these exhibitions allows the visitor to see and understand, in real time, the message that ultimately both exhibitions are trying to convey,” said Stacey Wilson, Curator of Exhibitions at The MAX. “Choctaw Expressions tells the story of a tribe whose members are our coworkers, neighbors, and friends while Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes teaches us why the stereotypes placed upon them are untrue, hurtful, and harmful to the Native American community as a whole.”
The exhibits are sponsored by Yates Construction of Philadelphia.
Admission to the dual exhibit presentation is free with regular museum admission. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
