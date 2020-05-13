The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience is partnering with the Meridian Symphony Orchestra in its latest livestream concert.
MSO members Courtney and Kris Grant are scheduled to perform as Sonorous Duo at noon Thursday, May 14 in a Brown Bag Lunch Virtual Concert that will be shown from The MAX courtyard on Facebook.
The Grants formed the Sonorous Duo in 2015, expanding their repertoire for the combination of viola and marimba by commissioning a wide variety of composers as well as performing for audiences worldwide, according to The MAX.
The MAX also continues its lecture series via ZOOM on the history of photography.
The classes are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Registration is required, but the classes are free. Email tony@msarts.org to register. An access link and code will be provided via email upon registration.
The instructor is Tony Lewis, Ph.D., curator of education and historian.
Offerings include:
May 13, Moving Images, Color, and Other Innovations.
May 15, Against Objectivity: Pictorialism.
May 20, The Concerned Photograph.
May 22. The Great Depression and Beyond.
The lecture series surveys the history of photography from its inception in the 1820s to the present day. Issues of photographic truth, ethics, informational content, artistic status of photographs, and the professional status of photographers will be examined in connection to the technical innovations.
