The Max hosts music workshops Saturday

The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience is hosting a music day on  Saturday, Aug. 6.

Meridian native Adam Box, the drummmer for Brothers Osborne, will be on hand for a drumming demonstration in The MAX Courtyard starting at 11:30 am. Nashville guitarist, composer, and session player Adam McPhail will conduct a music business workshop at 10 a.m. and lead a guitar workshop in partnership with DC Guitar at its Front Street location at 2 p.m.

Youth and families can participate in a 30-minute music-themed Make+Take watercolor exercise between 10 and noon.

All events are free and open to the public with The MAX special 1st Saturday admission, which is $5 per adult and $1 per youth/child. Admission is free for members and children five and under. 

 

 

 

 

 

