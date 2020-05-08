The outdoor courtyard at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience will open beginning Monday, from 2-5 p.m., for high school graduates to take photos with caps, gowns or prom attire.
The outdoor space will be open to groups of no more than 20, per state mandates. There will be a procedure for allowing the photography so that social distancing can be maintained, according to a news release. Graduates will be allowed no more than three other people in their group; they must abide by directions from The MAX staff and there will be a 15-minute time allowance depending on how many graduates attend, according to the news release.
There is no admission fee for this activity.
