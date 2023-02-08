The Kingdom Choir will perform in Meridian March 18.
As part of the group's North Ameircan tour, they will appear at the Riley Center in downtown Meridian in March.
Founded in 1994 by Karen Gibson, known as the "Godmother of Gospel," The Kingdom Choir has grown in popularity since the groups performance at the 2018 Royal Wedding in front of a global televised audience.
The group's hit song “Not Giving Up,” was written by Alex Hart, Greg Dwight, Karen Gibson, Wilson Atie, Jonathan Owusu-Yianomah and produced by Alex Hart and Jonathan Owusu-Yianomah.
The Kingdom Choir said in a prepared statement, “In our changing world, this is the song that rises from our hearts. It speaks of freedom and a determination to press on, a reminder that hope takes us through the broken moments of life onto a brighter day.”
“Not Giving Up” is also a reflection of The Kingdom Choir’s own journey, the band said. Karen Gibson led the choir for over two decades before their break through performance. According to promotional materails during that time the group became known for their "shared talents, collective spirit and instantly uplifting performances."
The Kingdom Choir’s performances have remained in global demand ever since their performance at the Royal Wedding, with highlights including the Invictus Games, ITV’s Concert for Ukraine, Prince Albert II of Monaco’s 2021 gala, Expo 2020 and a headline show at the Hollywood Bowl. They have collaborated with numerous artists including Gladys Knight, Gregory Porter, Emelie Sandé and Madness, as well as brand promotions including Cartier, Ralph Lauren, Coca-Cola, Burberry, British Airways and Marks & Spencer. The Kingdom Choir ended 2022 by performing as special guests at Trevor Nelson’s Soul Christmas extravaganza at the Royal Albert Hall alongside the likes of Corinne Bailey-Rae and Andrew Roachford.
