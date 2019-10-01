As Dan Talley and Eagan Tilghman have worked together on the sets and accompanying puppets of the Meridian Little Theatre’s production of Little Shop of Horrors, they’ve had one clear and ambitious goal.
“We aren’t keyed up on what has happened in the production before,” said Talley, who is responsible for building the sets for the show, which has been done in Meridian twice previously. “We are strictly focused on how close to the dream world we can get – and how deeply we can take the audience into that with our work.”
Talley is responsible for building the sets on the production, which runs Oct. 3-8 at the Meridian Little Theatre. Tilghman is responsible for providing an artistic vision to the sets and the puppets.
One of the biggest challenges of the set has been building the flower shop where most of the musical’s action takes place. The challenge came in part because Tilghman wanted the set to have what he calls a “Tim Burton meets Dr. Seuss feel.”
As part of that look, the shop has slanted walls and angles.
“They are supposed to be on Skid Row so the vibe is supposed to be that of a decrepit town – a place that is super old and grimy. I wanted the building to look like it was literally leaning inwards on itself,” Tilghman said. “It’s angled to create that effect and it wasn’t easy. The door is crooked, too.”
Behind the scenes
Tilghman, 19, got his start at Meridian Little Theatre through the organization’s youth division. He was cast first in The Emperor’s New Clothes and then in Princess What’s her Name.
While he says he enjoyed acting and would be willing to act again, he quickly became fascinated by what happens behind the scenes in live productions. In 2017, he shot a video of his little brother dressed as Penny Wise from the movie “IT” and uploaded it to Instagram. It quickly went viral and generated the opportunity for him to go to Hollywood and get some experience in set design.
Now, he said he is excited about the opportunity to continue that work in Meridian. He has chronicled many of his efforts on Instagram and plans to use photos of his various creations when applying for work with other productions.
Talley got involved after his daughter, Rie, mentioned that her “daddy builds things” when she was involved in a youth production. These days, he spends hours each week building sets.
Talley and Tilghman say they are happy with the process they have developed for their work on this set. Tilghman has sketched things out and then followed up by creating cardboard prototypes. After studying them, Talley has gotten to work building.
“I’m not really good at measurements and things like that,” Tilghman said, laughing. “Making everything out of cardboard helps us avoid misunderstandings.”
There have been challenges along the way, particularly with the creation of the largest of the Audrey plants in the show. The plant has to be big enough for different cast members to be “eaten” by it. That means the plant has to support actors and also conceal their movement as they make their way offstage through a trap door.
“There’s definitely been a lot of trial and error,” Tilghman said. “We have had different people of different sizes jump in there and test it out. It hasn’t been easy to get it right but we think we are pretty much there.”
The various green, yellow and purplish plants are made of a mix of cardboard, foam and paper mache, he said.
Homework
Tilghman lives at home with his seven siblings and his parents. Throughout the process, he said his parents have been very patient, as he has spent a lot of his time either working on prototypes at home, buying materials or thinking about the project.
“I’ve been building things for a long time, so I guess they are used to it now,” he said, laughing. “You don’t really know what I will come home with or what kinds of materials I will need. I don’t think it’s easy for them to be surprised.”
Tilghman said that because he finds theater inspiring, he hopes the creations he and Talley have partnered to craft will inspire the audience.
“Obviously, the focus will mostly be on the story and the acting,” he said. “But we do hope that people will take note of the sets and notice that they are different – that we are thinking and working outside the box. And I hope that maybe when people go home, they will have an urge to create something themselves, too.”
Talley said he thinks the two of them work well together – something that has benefited the show.
“Eagan is very good at communicating his vision,” Talley said. “I feel like I usually have a clear idea of what needs to happen, it’s just a question of whether it’s something that we can make work.”
Both men said they are excited about being able to sit down and see the entire show from start to finish, and also to hear audience reactions.
“I’ve been focused on bits and pieces of it – a hinge here or a nail there,” Talley said. “We’ve seen parts of it done without costumes or without lighting – things like that. And we feel good about what we have seen, but it will be so rewarding to see all of it come together. I think people will enjoy it.”
