The Island 601 restaurant brings a taste of Jamaica to Meridian

When customers head to Deli on Fifth in Downtown Meridian, they typically know what to expect: items like savory shrimp bisque, salmon salad, tomato basil soup and veggie quesadillas, along with decadent sweets including brownies and lemon pie slices.
But now, visitors who aren’t paying attention to the time or day might stumble in and be surprised to find items like oxtails, jerk chicken, brown stew and curry chicken.
That’s because the Deli on Fifth space is now shared with The Island 601, a Jamaican themed restaurant. The fledgling restaurant is owned and operated by Leon Powell, a Jamaica native who first came to Meridian to play soccer at Meridian Community College in 2009.
Powell said he had the opportunity to partner up with Beth Barham, long-time owner of the deli, after a deal on another downtown space nearby fell through.
“A friend told me that Beth had an interest in talking to me,” Powell recalled. “We started talking and we reached an agreement that worked for both of us. It’s been a very good, helpful arrangement.”
The Island 601 officially opened at the deli site at the beginning of October. Previously, the restaurant operated at Union Station in Meridian. Food is currently available for dine-in, curbside and carryout. Catering options also are available.
Powell said that he and Barham didn’t hammer out a lot of details ahead of the agreement, but have tried to have open communication about what is working and what isn’t.
“We talk about things we like and things we don’t, and we change things when we need to,” he said. “It’s like any new relationship, you learn and you change as you go. I know that there is a deep mutual appreciation and respect there, and that is a good foundation.”
Powell said he’s learning the restaurant business is both rewarding and challenging. He is encouraged that the restaurant already has regular customers.
“There are customers who come every week on the same day,” Powell said. “Others always come twice a week. You start to know who to expect and when. I really enjoy that and I think it adds to the vibe of the place.”
So far, Powell said that one of his biggest challenges has been knowing what foods to buy and keep in stock. He said sometimes, when a customer comes in and learns a favorite like jerk chicken is out of stock, they leave without buying anything.
“I’m starting to give people something else they can try on the side,” he said. “Maybe you think you only like jerk chicken. You like that and that’s what you want. But then if you have the opportunity to try something else, you realize you like it, too. Then you have more options when you come in. That keeps people coming back.”
Powell said his goal in opening the restaurant is to share his culture with a city he has come to love.
“Meridian has loved me and been good to me,” he said. “I want to give back and to share part of who I am and my culture with the people here. I want them to experience the true vibe of Jamaica – to feel like they have really been to my country when they come in to eat. It’s about the spices and the food and the vibe, all of it working together for a good experience.”
Powell’s connections in the city have likely helped his business to get off the ground. Many know him as a former Meridian Community College soccer player. He says when he was at the school, he was always amazed at how many Meridian friends invited him to come for meals on the weekend, as well as for Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays.
“I had so many invitations!” the 30-year-old recalled. “I was always really welcomed here and that is something that has continued to be true for me.”\
After finishing at MCC, Powell went off to finish his degree in Ohio and also spent time in New York and Florida. But he found himself longing for Meridian and the network he built here. Soon, he returned to coach soccer. He has coached at Lamar, Meridian High, and is now at Northeast Lauderdale. He also does private lessons.
Most days, he says he is up and handling restaurant-related duties as early as 7 a.m. Often, his soccer responsibilities keep him going until 9 p.m.
“I definitely don’t complain,” Powell said. “I enjoy what I do and the opportunities I have.”
He said he’s counting on the uniqueness of his restaurant to help sustain its success.
“It’s a very different opportunity – to be in Meridian, Mississippi, eating Jamaican chicken prepared by someone who is actually from Jamaica, who came to Meridian to start a new journey. You really feel like you are in Jamaica when you have the food. I believe it’s unique.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.