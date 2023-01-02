The Growing Tree hosts Zoom session Jan. 10

After hosting its grand opening in early December, The Growing Tree in Meridian is preparing to share more information about services for families affected by autism spectrum disorders with a free zoom session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Dr. Kayley Sanger, the Mississippi Clinical Director at The Growing Tree, will speak about the history of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), an evidence-based approach that has been proven to help children diagnosed on the autism spectrum.
The seminar will aim to debunk common myths and misconceptions regarding therapeutic treatment, and will help parents learn about finding an ABA provider.
The session will be held at www.growingtreeaba.com/zoom
