The Growing Tree hosts grand opening Sunday

A new center dedicated to serving children with autism is ready to open its door to the city.
The Growing Tree welcomes the public to its grand opening on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. at 6301 Hwy 39 N. People can expect refreshments, entertainment, and rides at the free event.
“We're really excited about our grand opening,” said Simcha Bendet, the executive director of the Growing Tree. “We're really happy to bring our services to Meridian, Mississippi.”
The Growing Tree is an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) company that helps children with autism get the proper therapy to help them succeed. It’s intentionally a small clinic offering compassionate and individualized care to children.
With multiple locations already established in Mississippi, Bendet said it was the lack of services offered to children with autism that made them transition to Meridian.
“Meridian is a very underserved area for people that need services,” he said. “Most people had to drive for at least an hour or more to get services from either Tupelo or Hattiesburg. We aim to make services more accessible for families with special needs.”
The Growing Tree is staffed by board-certified behavior analysts, occupational therapists, and psychologists that work together to provide the best treatments possible. Services offered include ABA therapy, Occupational therapy, family training, family support groups, and ABA transition care.
“The Growing Tree is committed to helping children with autism reach their fullest potential in life. We want to help children and families grow with thoughtful, effective, and individualized treatment,” Bendet added.
