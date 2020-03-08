THE EXTRA 24 What would you do with one free day?

What would you do with one extra day and no obligations?

Thanks to the Julian calendar we all get one extra day every four years, but few of us think of it that way as we get caught up in our work schedules and our daily routines.

As the Earth rolled around on Leap Day, Feb. 29, 2020, The Meridian Star newsroom staff and three of our correspondents went to work to find out how East Mississippi would spend its "extra 24" hours. We all took at least an hour shift – some two or three – to spend it with you.

We visited a hospital, a doughnut shop, a diner, a farm, a bowling alley, the airport and many more sites. We went for a ride along with a deputy sheriff, stood guard at Key Field, attended a wedding and watched how a baseball field is made ready.

East Mississippi is a busy and interesting place from midnight to midnight and its people have their own unique stories to tell.

We asked them to think about what they would do if they had an extra day with no obligations, and discovered some common threads.

Many would do exactly what they were doing that day, helping others through their work. Most would spend time with family and the people who mean the most to them. And a few would silence the alarm, pull up the covers and spend a few more hours in a peaceful sleep.

Please pick follow the links below or pickup a keepsake edition in Sunday's newspaper to enjoy their stories and think about what you would do with an extra 24.

