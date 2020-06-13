The Essentials: Purchasing manager helps Anderson meet demand for supplies

When life gives you lemons, what do you do? Well, Francois DuPlessis, the director of Materials Management at Anderson Regional Medical Center, makes lemonade and more.
DuPlessis, 63, was tasked with supplying Personal Protective Equipment for the hospital's medical staff in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Duplessis began working at Anderson 19 years ago. He performed his job with ease as there were plenty of supplies.
“When COVID first arrived, we tried to get ahead of the game by ordering face masks, shields, gowns, shoe covers, headgear, and gloves,” DuPlessis said. “Very soon, supplies were limited and sometimes nonexistent."
That is when the hospital’s purchasing staff, along with the central supply and receiving, had to think outside the box.
“Our crisis response team has worked tirelessly since the end of February to make it possible for us to continue meeting our patients’ needs while keeping our staff safe,” DuPlessis said.
DuPlessis began looking to restaurant providers, high-performance car parts companies, as well as Amazon for PPE supplies. Other hospitals in the region, also, started to share information on obtaining these much-needed supplies.
La-Z-Boy in Newton approached the Anderson team with an offer to make face masks and isolation gowns.
“This was a tremendous help,” DuPlessis said.
The community came together, too, and made cloth masks for employees not in direct patient care or high-risk situations. Soon, Anderson received donations of supplies from all over. Harbour Freight and Nissan contributed, and local hotels donated shower caps to replace the bouffants that DuPlessis and his staff could not obtain. The state of Mississippi provided the hospital with pallets of supplies that were in high demand.
Michelle Withers, one of DuPlessis’ buyers, said she appreciates his leadership.
“Our team has excelled in the time of crisis," Withers said. "We have all worked together, and he has been there to hear our concerns and frustrations. He has given us the motivation we need. We begin each day with a team meeting to discuss what is needed to keep our health system and our employees as safe as possible.”
DuPlessis’ daughter Erica Reeves, an occupational therapist living in Jackson, said her father is “the perfect example of the American Dream.” She recalls his love of music, especially John Prine, and his delicious cooking.
“When my family first moved here, my mother found a job, so my father was “Mr. Mom,” Reeves said. "Even then, he managed our household with ease.
"Today, he is the best grandfather to our daughter, Margot.
“His coworkers know him all around the hospital for his accent, smile, and the scooter that he uses for transportation,” Reeves said.
Both DuPlessis and his daughter suffer from a nerve disease known as Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT), but Reeves said it never stops him from accomplishing what he sets out to do.
DuPlessis said he loves helping his fellow man and woman.
“I feel a great sense of accomplishment to give the medical staff the best products to perform their duties in saving lives,” DuPlessis said.
“It’s a new day for all of us, but we are ready and able to face any crisis that may come.”
