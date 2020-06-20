When schools were closed in March due to the spread of the coronavirus, Lou Ann Lamar started missing her students.
So when school staff started delivering meals to students, she jumped at the opportunity.
“It was worthwhile because you got to see the kids and the parents,” said Lamar, an interventionist at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary. “Just the appreciation those kids have for someone who cares enough to bring them food.”
Lamar began her teaching career in 1993 and has worked in Memphis, Meridian and at The Lamar School, before moving to the Lauderdale County School District.
Both the Meridian and Lauderdale County districts offered food programs when schools were closed in March.
Before volunteering to deliver meals, Lamar was helping with grab-and-go meal distribution.
After speaking with parents, and realizing she wasn’t seeing some of her students, she decided to help deliver the meals.
Lamar didn't regret that decision.
“Being able to place my eyes on some of them was huge,” she said. “They are a part of my life and I am a part of theirs.”
Delivering the meals also helped her better understand and connect with her students.
“It gives you a greater sense of their needs,” she said. “I think that if every teacher thinks about those situations, they would have a little empathy for their children.”
“I think teachers are essential for the educational aspect, but the emotional aspect for children as well,” she added.
She also wanted to teach her students that volunteering is for everyone.
“They would like to see me and say ‘Mrs. Lamar,’” she said. “I wasn’t just somebody that was at the school – I’m also out in the community doing different things.”
