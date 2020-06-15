The Essentials: Metro Ambulance's Justin Allen meets challenge during pandemic

A wreck in Scooba at age 16 sparked an interest in Justin Allen that has remained a part of who he is today.
Emergency medical technicians and the Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted Allen at the scene of the accident, and his appreciation for an EMT’s job led to Allen wanting to give his life back to his community and help people, just like EMTs did that night.
He eventually spent time working for the volunteer fire departments in De Kalb, Porterville and Scooba.
That desire to help the community eventually led to Allen joining Metro Ambulance in April 2006 to work as an EMT.
An already demanding job, Allen, now 35, and other emergency responders are now must navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the extra precautions that entails.
On certain calls, EMTs wear a protective suit to which Allen jokingly referred as “a little bitty marshmallow thing.” The personal protective equipment is white, covers most of the body and comes with a hood to protect the head, and EMTs also wear masks and goggles.
“Whenever COVID (first started), you had to wear it on almost any call because you didn’t know whether they had it or not,” Allen explained. “That suit, it wears you out.”
Now, the suit is worn on calls with people known to have COVID-19, as well as for people known to have temperatures of more than 100 degrees.
The suit is also worn in the COVID-19 floors at hospitals and at nursing homes.
It’s no fun, Allen admitted.
“The heat is one thing — the suits do not breathe,” Allen said.
But it’s necessary, Allen added, and it’s not overwhelming.
“You push through,” Allen said. “It’s not terribly too bad, but it’s a thing you have to get used to, because we’ve never had to deal with this before.”
And it’s worthwhile knowing he and his co-workers are providing an essential service that’s even more important during a pandemic.
“Knowing that we helped someone (is how we push through),” Allen said. “It takes a toll on us, but we’re healthy, and that’s basically what we’re here for.”
The camaraderie among the people working at Metro Ambulance helps a lot on the more stressful days.
“The older guys will pull you to the side if you’re feeling down or you see something that you don’t need to see and they’ll talk to you about it,” Allen said. “It’s part of the job.”
Open communication is key, Allen said, in processes some of the more difficult aspects of going out on calls.
“We talk amongst ourselves, our peers and people who have worked there longer than I have,” Allen said. “They’ll come to me if they need help, and I’ll go to them if I need help, and we talk about it.”
There’s not much down time at Metro Ambulance, whether it’s responding to a COVID-19 call or others.
“We get a lot of diabetic calls, wrecks, house fires, you name it,” Allen said. “We stay busy all day long, and it’s part of the job.”
