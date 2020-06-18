Someone might tell you, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” For Mike Skinner, a city of Meridian firefighter, it’s just the opposite. Skinner, 43, and his fellow firefighters are prepared to head into the heat of fires and emergencies every day.
With the added danger of COVID-19, Skinner said firefighters must be more cautious than ever when dealing with the public.
Today, when the Station 1 crew arrives on the scene of a fire or an automobile accident, they must protect themselves and others. Also, “We must protect our equipment and our firehouse, as well as ourselves and others,” Skinner said.
This extra protection involves sterilizing all of the equipment used in an emergency.
“Windows, door handles, tools, all surfaces must be wiped down with alcohol wipes to make sure we destroy any virus that might be present,” Skinner said.
On a day-to-day basis, Skinner said, each firefighter gets a temperature check before entering the station. Each person answers a questionnaire regarding symptoms, and then that person signs and initials a clipboard. Skinner said this protocol helps ensure the station is germ-free as well as the firefighters in it.
Other than the extra precautions to keep the virus in check, Skinner said he carries out his duties pretty much the same as he did before COVID-19 came on the scene.
“I am concerned, but fear is not a part of my daily life,” Skinner said.
During April and May, Skinner said, the fire station was “eerily quiet.”
“We had fewer calls because people were not driving as much; they were not leaving their homes,” he said.
Less traffic meant fewer accidents, and there were fewer house fires because people were at home to monitor appliances and such.
Skinner has been with the department for a year and a half, but he is no stranger to the call of duty. He served in the military for 22 years with the 20th Group, Special Forces Airborne Division out of Jackson.
Skinner’s team was responsible for providing food, supplies, and ammunition to Green Berets and Navy Seals. When he retired in 2015, he realized he missed being a part of a team.
“I missed the camaraderie; I missed serving and helping others,” Skinner said.
Being a firefighter seemed like the perfect fit for him. He quickly completed the written test and mastered the physical agility test. While he has completed the required courses of firefighting and driving/operating the pump truck, Skinner will soon choose an area of expertise. He is interested in adding the skills of swift water rescue. He may even explore the process of becoming an instructor at the Fire Academy in Pearl.
“I was born in Meridian, but I grew up in Pearl,” Skinner said. “It would make me feel like I was going back to my roots.”
Skinner and his wife, Amanda, live in Decatur with their three girls, Aubrie (15), Anna Claire (12), and Emmalyn (8). Skinner said that his wife’s support is very vital to him.
“I’m lucky," he said. "She is my best friend, and I know I can count on her to listen.”
“Firefighters train for the unknown, and having a family does impact your thinking,” he said.
“I always try to remember that when we go to a fire or a bad wreck, we meet people on their worst day. Our job is to use our God-given talents to help others and serve where we are needed.”
Skinner said he has been trained and is focused on doing the job at hand. His wife agreed.
“I am used to it after 17 years; I know Mike may be in danger in many situations, but I also know that he is committed to following the proper protocol,” Amanda Skinner said.
Around the firehouse, Skinner said his crew is family, too.
“Some would say they spend more time at the station than in their own homes,” he said, with a laugh.
Battalion Commander, Joey Hand, agrees.
“We work together as a team, and coronavirus hasn’t changed that,” Battalion Commander Joey Hand said. "Skinner does a great job."
Hand encourages others to apply to become a firefighter.
“Our hiring restrictions have been lifted, so we are ready for anyone willing to give 100% to the team,” Hand said.
