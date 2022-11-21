The holiday season is underway and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is providing safety tips for preventing fires while frying turkeys.
According to the NFPA, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. Cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home injuries, and the leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking.
“There have been 3 fire deaths because of unattended cooking so far in 2022,” said Mike Chaney, Mississippi's insurance commissioner & state fire marshal.
“Let’s keep that number from going up over the few days. A staggering number of kitchen fires start every year on Thanksgiving, due to improper frying of turkeys, all of which could be easily avoided.”
Some tools to making your home safer are installing multiple smoke alarms and if one is needed, reaching out to your local fire department, Chaney said.
Other tips for turkey frying include operating on a hard flat surface, keeping children and pets away, completely thawing and patting dry turkey, protecting your hand and slowly lower in the oil, and keeping the oil at 375 degrees.
The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture recommends you thaw a turkey 24 hrs for every 4 to 5 pounds. Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby and never use water to extinguish a grease fire.
Cooking Safety Tips:
Be alert if you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol.
Never leave food cooking unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.
Keep anything that can catch fire such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtains away from your stovetop.
Fryers should always be used outdoors at a safe distance from buildings and any other flammable materials.
Never use a fryer in a garage or on a wooden deck and make sure fryers are used on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.