Thailand native focus of MCC gallery show

Some 50 photographic works by Thailand native and professor of art and design Wanrudee Buranakorn are currently on display at Meridian Community College's Casteel Gallery.
The solo exhibition, "Between My Soul and Its Shadow," will run through March 30.
Buranakorn is a professor of art and design at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she has taught since 2007. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University Alabama and has taught at UA, Ohio University, the University of South Carolina at Salkehatchie, and other institutions.
By using varieties of alternative printing processes, including silver liquid emulsion and cyanotype, her art also employs traditional gelatin silver prints and digital. Her work has been shown in Illinois, Colorado, South Carolina, New York, North Carolina and Alabama galleries and collections. Her limited-edition book of platinum images of Buddhism in Thailand by Ben Simmons is in the private collection of the King of Thailand.
For the Casteel Gallery exhibit, the works depict human figures and other objects in natural and staged settings. These pieces create narratives of fictionalized self-representation relating to reminiscences, hopes and dreams.
The Casteel Gallery, located in the Davidson Fine Arts Center in Ivy-Scaggs Hall, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the gallery is free.
