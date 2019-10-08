The city of Meridian plans to close the intersection of 18th Avenue at B Street during business hours for two days beginning Monday, Oct. 14, for paving.
For motorist traveling on B Street, detours will be placed at 17th Avenue and 20th Avenue to utilize A Street as the construction bypass.
Motorist traveling south on 18th Avenue will be directed West onto 4th Street. Motorist traveling north on 18th Avenue will be directed West onto C Street.
For more information, email public works director Hugh Smith at hughsmith@meridianms.org.
