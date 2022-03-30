Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Work continues this week on an I-20/59 improvement project in Meridian. A part of South Frontage Road to I-20/59 westbound, also known as the Texas Turnaround, is expected to remain closed until Monday, April 4. 

Texas Turnaround

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

