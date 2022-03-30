Bill Graham / The Meridian Star
Work continues this week on an I-20/59 improvement project in Meridian. A part of South Frontage Road to I-20/59 westbound, also known as the Texas Turnaround, is expected to remain closed until Monday, April 4.
Windy with scattered thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Windy with strong thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain tornadoes. Low 53F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Thomas Smith, 73, of Meridian, who passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian.
