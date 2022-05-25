Texas Turnaround closed through June 7

featured
Grady Varnell "Shorty" Warren passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Westwood Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Graveside will be at Forest Lawn.
Arrangements are currently incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Douglas Martin, 66, of Meridian, who passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at his residence.
Memorial services for Ms. Carol Johnson will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian. Viewing: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
