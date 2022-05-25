Texas Turnaround closed through June 7

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star 

 The south frontage road entrance ramp to Interstate 20/59, also known as the Texas Turnaround, will be closed until 7 a.m. on June 7. The closure is part of the ongoing I-20/59 improvement project, according to MDOT. 
 Drivers should remain alert for roadside crews during the closure, MDOT said. 

