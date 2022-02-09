A Dallas, Texas man was sentenced to 420 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge David Denton of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans.
According to court documents, from November 2014 through March 2018, Brandon Deshanta Miller, 35, conspired with others to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from Texas into central Mississippi.
Acoording to a news release, the case is the result of an extensive investigation dubbed “Operation Highlife,” which targeted illegal methamphetamine distribution in central Mississippi.
This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
This OCDETF case is the result of an extensive investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Philadelphia Police Department, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, Neshoba County District Attorney’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Flowood Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage Police Department, Union Police Department, Louisville Police Department, and Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Attorney Erin Chalk and Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.
