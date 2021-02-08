Tennessee Williams exhibit opens at The MAX in Meridian

There was no need to take a streetcar named Desire to find yourself in Tennessee Williams’ world as an exhibit on the writers' life opened Saturday at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience in Meridian.
Born in Columbus, Williams is considered among the foremost playwrights of 20th century American drama. While known for award-winning plays such as "A Streetcar Named Desire", "The Glass Menagerie" and "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," Williams was also a talented visual artist.
With the exhibit of a number of paintings and drawings he created in his later years living in Key West, Florida, The MAX’s latest traveling exhibition is Tennessee Williams: The Playwright and the Painter. The exhibit, which runs through April 11, takes a look into Williams’ innermost thoughts and struggles in visual form.
Organized by the Key West Art & Historical Society, the exhibition features 18 paintings and an interview with developer and preservationist David Wolkowsky. It was made possible by the support of The Community Foundation of East Mississippi.
Beginning Saturday with some kid-centered Make+Take Workshops, members of the Stage 2 acting troupe performed memorable scenes from several of Williams’ plays.
Audience members also competed in the crowd favorite, the “Stella” Yelling Contest, with contestants recreating the iconic role of Marlon Brando in "A Streetcar Named Desire."
Prizes were awarded to Nathan Metcalf, who took first prize in the most authentic category, while Patrick Martin Sr. nabbed the loudest yell award. Stella McMahan was awarded most creative, and honorable mentions went to Serrena Ivy and Luke Thomas.
Closing out the day, Cori Convertito presented an Illustrated Talk session on Williams and his life.
EA Montgomery traveled from Birmingham with her two children, Owen and Annie. She met her parents Charles and Beth Herron of Meridian, and her sister Suzanne Helveston and her daughters Patton and Collins from Oxford. The family enjoyed the activities as well as touring all of the immersive collections at the center.
“Meridian is so lucky to have such a wonderful museum," Montgomery said. "This was the perfect way to escape a rainy day, and we all enjoyed the first Saturday events as well as all of the components of the MAX. The children loved making their own self-portraits, just like Tennessee Williams.”
