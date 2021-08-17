Motorists traveling on Interstate 20 through Meridian can expect temporary lane closures Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The left lane of I-20 eastbound at the I-20/59 split in Lauderdale County will be closed for guardrail repairs, according to a media release from The Mississippi Department of Transportation.
The closures are expected to occur between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. both nights. Motorists are advised to slow down and look out for road crews, MDOT said.
