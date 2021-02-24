Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Tuesday that teachers and first responders in Mississippi will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, March 1.
“This announcement marks a great milestone,” Reeves said at a press conference, “and it is exciting news for those who have been working hard to keep our schools open and our streets safe.”
He said that many appointments at the state’s drive-thru vaccination sites would become available on Wednesday at covidvaccine.umc.edu/. People can also book appointments by calling 877-978-6453.
All employees in K-12 schools, preschools and childcare settings will be eligible for the shots. First responders, another newly eligible group, include law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials, according to the state’s vaccine scheduling website.
Those who are already eligible for COVID-19 vaccination include health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people at least 65 years old and people with certain medical conditions.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 349,506 people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi. Of these individuals, 156,474 have received both the first and second dose of the vaccine.
Mississippi is also seeing improvements in COVID-19 case numbers. Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said on Tuesday that the state has seen continued declines in COVID-19 cases and deaths. He noted, though, that the low case numbers reported last week and early this week may have been affected by less testing and reporting of testing last week. He said there could be a slight increase in the numbers of cases reported later this week.
“We’ll have to wait and see how that pans out,” he said.
Byers said Mississippi has seen improvements in other indicators as well. The number of emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illness has declined in Mississippi, and the number of nursing home outbreaks in the state has decreased.
However, Byers told people to continue to practice public health measures. He recommended that people continue to wear masks, practice physical distancing, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated against COVID-19, if they are eligible.
COVID-19 case and death numbers reported on Wednesday
Mississippi reported on Wednesday 669 new cases of the coronavirus and 28 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 291,891 cases and 6,605 deaths.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 25 new cases; 6,760 total cases since March 2020. No additional deaths; 225 total deaths since March 2020.
Clarke County: six new cases; 1,682 total cases. No additional deaths; 71 total deaths since March.
Newton County: six new cases; 2,231 total cases. No additional deaths; 51 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: two new cases; 894 total cases. No additional deaths; 22 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 12 new cases; 3,758 total cases. No additional deaths; 166 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 273,437 people in Mississippi had recovered from COVID-19 as of Feb. 22. The department also reported that there are 86 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
