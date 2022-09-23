Residents are invited to come out to City Hall lawn on Saturday as the inaugural Taste of Meridian gets underway.
The event, which is set to run from 5-9p.m., was organized by The Lounge LLC owner Quentin Jermal Thigpen.
“This is something I’ve been thinking about putting together on a smaller scale for quite awhile,” Thigpen said. “It’s just one way to bring local restaurants together in a family-friendly environment.”
Taste of Meridian will feature a smorgasbord of culinary delights including The Grill Man, The Island, TC Kitchen Food Truck, Snow Sweeties and The Lounge LLC.
The event will also feature jump houses for children and music from local DJs to offer both fun and food to everyone in attendance.
