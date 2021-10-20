Task Force finds guns, drugs in bust

A search warrant executed Monday by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Swat Team netted drugs, a gun and put an alleged dealer behind bars.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said officers served the warrant about 11 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of 31st Street. The warrant, he said, was based on an investigation looking into drugs being sold at the home.
Officers arrested Lafayette Presswood, 40, of Meridian and booked him into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Presswood is charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs with intent.
As of Wednesday, Calhoun said Presswood had bonded out of jail.
Under Mississippi law, sale of controlled substances within 1,500 feet of a school carries enhanced penalties, Calhoun said. The sales Presswood is charged with qualify, he said, and the enhanced penalties have been added to the charges.
“We’ll present to the next grand jury for their consideration,” he said.
Drug investigations can take upwards of a year to fully investigate, Calhoun said, and having community members report suspicious activity can help a lot in getting drugs and drug dealers off the street.
Calhoun said anyone with knowledge about drug activity is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department at 601-482-9806 and speak to an investigator.
