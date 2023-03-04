Community leaders, elected officials and NAS Meridian command came together Friday to recognize Navy service members who have gone above and beyond in service to their community.
In a short ceremony at Weidmann’s restaurant, Hospital Corpsman Jung Tai of the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit was named the AC2 Whitney Powell Memorial Military Citizen of the Year.
Command Master Chief Craig Johnson said Tai gave her time and effort back to the Meridian community through volunteering at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian, the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience, American Legion Legacy Run and more.
“Everywhere we go, we see this young sailor involved,” he said.
In total, Tai gave 929 hours of volunteer time back to the community in 2022, Johnson said.
Tai said she wanted to thank those who nominated her as well as the Meridian community as a whole. Raised in Taiwan, Tai said it was an honor to be able to serve in the U.S. Navy.
Although she is still in the first full year of her service, having completed training in 2022 in San Antonio, Texas, prior to coming to Meridian, Tai said she had fallen in love with the community and culture Meridian and the Naval Air Station have to offer.
“Everywhere I go, I am very welcome,” she said. “It’s an honor to be with this community and this amazing Navy family.”
Also nominated for Military Citizen of the Year were Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Tina-Marie Anthony, Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Michael Halloran and Logistic Specialist 2nd Class Dennis Short.
The Mississippi Council of the Navy League awards the AC2 Whitney Powell Memorial Military Citizen of the Year as a way to both honor community minded service members for their efforts and show the community’s appreciation for the close partnerships it enjoys with Naval Air Station Meridian.
League President Rodger Burke said thousands of Navy service members help build, protect and maintain their communities across the nation each day, and the Military Citizen of the Year award is a chance to recognize some of those local heroes.
“We appreciate all those who are out there at NAS Meridian,” Burke said.
“But we realize that as we are here to recognize the military citizens of the year and the nominees, we realize that there so many people out there that are just stellar, that are getting the job done. It’s an honor for us as civilians to go around and just show our support for you men and women who are in the uniform and doing the job for us.”
NAS Meridian Commanding Officer Capt. Brent Moore said the AC2 Whitney Powell Memorial Military Citizen of the Year was named for a young, outstanding sailor who made a point to give back to her community. Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Whitney Powell died in February 2013 from injuries sustained in a car wreck.
“Not only did she have a legacy of outstanding military service, but she has left a legacy of serving and volunteering within the community,” he said.
The annual award, Moore said, is not only a recognition of those at NAS Meridian who have gone above and beyond, it is also a challenge to live up to the memory of AC2 Powell and carry on her legacy of service.
