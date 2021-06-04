T.J. Harris Upper Elementary's Carolyn Lewis named Golden Apple Teacher of the Year

+2 GOLDEN APPLE TEACHER FOR APRIL: Forming strong bonds in Newton County DECATUR — Chad Bond shows compassion not just on the tennis court, but also in the classroom.

“It’s confirmation that your work is valuable,” said Lewis, who was recently named the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year. She also received the Golden Apple award for the month of January.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Golden Apple banquet was not held this year. A special broadcast honoring the 2020 - 2021 Golden Apple educators is scheduled on the following stations: EGBC FOX 30: Sunday at 3:30; Me TV 24.3: Sunday at 4:30; WMDN CBS 24: Sunday at 5; WGBC NBC 30: Sunday at 10; and Bounce 24.1: Monday at 2 p.m.

Lewis, a veteran special education teacher, has worked in the Lauderdale County, Kemper County and Meridian Public School districts, as well as overseas in Japan. Lewis teaches special education students.

Lewis received a custom-made Teacher of the Year Trophy, $2,500 cash to be used at her discretion and a $2,500 scholarship to be awarded to a deserving student in the teacher’s name.

Lewis decided to give the scholarship to Meridian High School student C.J. Owens after hearing about his involvement in the community.

“I didn’t know anybody personally who was a senior this year, but the things I learned about him told me he would be a worthy candidate,” she said. “If he were my child, I would be proud of him."

Lewis said she was planning to retire this year, but changed her mind after winning the award.

“Winning the Golden Apple award is such an honor, and it makes me want to hold on a little while longer," she said.

