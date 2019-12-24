Meridian police are looking for suspects who shot a clerk during an armed robbery early Monday morning.
Meridian Police Department Capt. John Griffith said authorities responded to an armed robbery around 4:53 a.m. at a convenience store on the 1600 block of 14th Street. Two male suspects entered the store and demanded money from a store clerk, he said.
One of the suspects shot the clerk in the leg before leaving the scene with an undetermined amount of cash, Griffith said. The clerk was taken to a local hospital and released, he said.
Griffith said the two suspects were wearing dark masks and clothing.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS or call the police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.