The Meridian Police Department is searching for a suspect following a shooting Wednesday morning that injured one man.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to a local hospital about 8:30 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim who had been in the hand and shoulder.
“The shooting occurred in the area of 2000 39th Avenue,” she said. “The victim and suspect know each other. This is being investigated by our criminal investigation division.”
An arrest warrant for Brian Boler, 41, has been issued in connection with the shooting, Luebbers said. He is wanted for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about Boler’s whereabouts is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
