Suspect in two Meridian murders arrested

U.S. Marshals on Thursday captured a suspect in two separate murder cases.
Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose said Jayvion Smith, 20 of Meridian was arrested in Meridian. Dubose said Smith was charged with two counts of capital murder related to a double homicide on May 29, around 7:30 p.m. at 22nd Street and 44th Ave. in Meridian.
The victims were identified as Talimon Edwards and Elbert Earl Carpenter, Jr.
Cedric Rodgers was previously charged in the case and faces two counts of capital murder. Dubose said even though Rodgers and Smith have been captured, the case is being investigated.
Smith is also charged in the July 12 murder of Ontario Drake, 28, Dubose said.
Dubose said that based on the investigation, Smith is the only person connected to the death of Drake and the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute.
Smith had a preliminary hearing on Thursday and bond was denied for the two capital murder charges. He has an additional bond of $200,000 for the murder charge.
Dubose said the cases are not connected and not gang-related.
