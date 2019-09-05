A suspect accused of killing his stepfather had his initial appearance in court Thursday afternoon.
Onorious Campbell, 19, of Meridian was charged in murder of Arnold Brown, 52, on 5200 block of Ash Avenue on August 29. Campbell has no bond. Brown was found around 9:30 p.m. lying in the carport at his house, police said.
Authorities don't have a motive in the shooting, but believe Brown was targeted. Police said Campbll came from behind the home and shot Brown before leaving in a black vehicle.
Municipal Court Judge Robbie Jones said Campbell was identified by one of the children in the vehicle. Jones said that based on the nature of the charge, Campbell could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Campbell's preliminary hearing is scheduled for noon on Monday.
