A man wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia was arrested in Meridian over the weekend, police said.
Marlon Boyd, 18, of Philadelphia was apprehended after police received a tip that he was hiding out at a house, Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said.
Boyd ran into the woods before the department's special operations unit and K-9 unit tracked him down, Read said.
He was was taken into custody without incident.
Read said Boyd faces a capital murder charge in Philadelphia and a charge of aggravated assault from the Meridian Police Department.
