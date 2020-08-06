Suspect in Meridian fatal shooting charged with capital murder

A suspect in an Aug. 1 armed robbery turned deadly shooting appeared in Meridian Municipal Court Thursday afternoon.
Jelani Brown Jr., 23, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jabari Clayton, who died while attempting an armed robbery against Lilderence Reed. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. off of Old Marion Road.
According to court documents, Clayton and Brown were attempting to rob Reed with a gun.
Documents say that during the robbery, Brown pointed a gun at Reed while demanding his gun. As the men fought, Reed shot Clayton, killing him.
Reed was defending himself during the incident, court documents said.
Municipal Court Judge Robbie Jones said Brown was charged with capital murder because a death occurred during the attempted robbery.
Jones said Brown was on probation in a previous felony case. Brown was previously charged with three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.
Brown has no bond and waived his preliminary hearing. The case will be sent to a grand jury.
