A man sought in connection with an Aug. 7 shooting death at the Old Marion Road Apartments has surrendered to police.
MPD Det. Rochester Anderson said Johnny Thomas, 26, of Meridian turned himself into the Meridian Police Department Tuesday afternoon. Thomas has been charged with murder and has a $1 million bond.
Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, police arrived at the apartments and found a man who had been shot several times. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police identified the victim as Garland Jai Murray, Jr. 29, of Meridian.
Anderson said police originally identified Tommy Robinson Jr. as a suspect in the case, but after an investigation, it was determined that Robinson was not connected to the shooting.
