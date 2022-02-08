A Lauderdale County man is behind bars on charges stemming from a road rage incident along Interstate 20 in December.
Jeffery Jones, 38, faces five counts of aggravated assault, drive by shooting and shooting into a vehicle. He is being held without bond.
Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the incident occurred on I-10 near the 151 exit around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 28. Jones allegedly shot into another vehicle that was occupied by two adults and three children.
“He shot into a vehicle that was occupied,” she said.
No one was injured in the shooting, Luebbers said.
Luebbers said Jones and the victims did not know each other. The shooting, she said, appears to have been prompted by road rage.
