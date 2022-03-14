A Meridian man is facing multiple charges in connection with a string of recent shootings.
Delon Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.
MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Sanders was allegedly involved in three separate shootings. The shooting into a dwelling charge and one aggravated assault charge stem from two shootings in the 300 block of 45th Avenue and the area of 5th street and 46th Avenue on Dec. 20, 2021.
A second aggravated assault charge was filed in connection with a Feb. 28 shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue.
Sanders was booked into the Kemper County Detention Center at 8:50 p.m. Friday. His bond was set at $550,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.