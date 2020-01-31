Suspect arrested in rash of suspicious Lauderdale County fires

A suspect in a rash of suspicious fires in rural Lauderdale County is facing several felony charges.
William Alexander Grice, 18, of Meridian, was charged with arson in connection with four fires, Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said.
Grice is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $200,000.
The latest fire was Monday night and destroyed the old Martin school and store near Collinsville Martin Road and Newton Martin Road.
The other fires were on Oct. 22 on Wildcat Road, Nov. 30 on Collinsville Road and Dec. 30 on Suqualena Road, Sollie said.
The buildings were abandoned when the fires occurred, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.
More charges are expected next week. Sollie said others sought in the case are minors and their identities will not be released.
Sollie credited the public with alerting authorities about Grice.
"We speak often about our great community,” Sollie said. “The community’s information that was shared with us led us in the direction of making this arrest.”
“Individuals who start these fires at abandoned dwellings may think they’re not doing any harm,” Sollie said. “However, first responders have to respond, which causes the possibility of injury.”
The State Fire Marshal’s Case is assisting in the case.
