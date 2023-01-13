The Meridian Police Department on Friday announced a suspect had been arrested in connection with an armed robbery Monday.
Acting Assistant Police Chief Patrick Gale said a warrant was issued for the arrest of 40-year-old Travis Burkes. Burkes, who was previously identified by the department as a person wanted for questioning, is suspected of armed robbery at the Money Now store on 45th Avenue.
The robbery, which happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, came as MPD officers investigated a previous robbery at Meridian Mutual Credit Union that occurred just a few hours before. Police have not announced a suspect in that investigation.
An undisclosed amount of money was taken during the robbery, and Gale said some of the money believed to have been stolen from the Money Now store was recovered.
Bond for Burkes is set at $750,000.
