A Meridian man is facing multiple charges following a May 11 shooting that left one man injured.
Brian Boler, 41, was arrested Saturday morning at his home in the 2000 block of 39th Ave. and charged with aggravated assault and two counts possession of a firearm by a feeling.
Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a local hospital about 8:30 a.m. on May 11. The victim had been shot in the hand and shoulder.
MPD’s criminal investigation division identified Boler as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest the same day.
Luebbers said Boler’s bond was set at $250,000 for aggravated assault and $50,000 for each count of possession of a firearm by a felon. His total bond was set at $350,000.
Additional Arrests
MPD also made arrests in several other separate incidents over the weekend, including:
•Lamaurice Jenkins, 41, was arrested Sunday and charged with commercial burglary in connection with the May 20 burglary of the Chicken Basket. Bond was set at $100,000;
•Christopher Ford, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with armed robbery. His bond was set at $100,000; and,
•Johnny Norris, 39, was arrested Sunday and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic violence and one count of aggravated assault in connection with a vehicle chase Saturday in the area of Hwy 39 and North Hills Street. Norris allegedly chased another vehicle at high speed and rammed it in an attempt to run it off the road. His bond was set at $750,000.
