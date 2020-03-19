A suspect in a homicide at Eastern Gardens Apartments on 23rd Street in Meridian faces several felony charges, police said.
James Dennis Stevens, 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon at the Old Marion Road apartments, according to MPD Lt. Rita Jack.
The victim, identified as 22-year-old Clarissa Ruffin, was found around 1 p.m. in an Eastern Gardens apartment with multiple gun shots and stab wounds, police said.
She was taken to a local hospital and later died.
Police said that Stevens was Ruffin's boyfriend and the death was the result of a domestic dispute.
The death is Meridian’s second homicide for 2020.
Police said Stevens is a convicted felon who was on probation at the time of the death. Pending felony charges include murder, weapon possession by a convicted felon and child endangerment.
Stevens is expected to have a preliminary hearing next week.
