Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a Sunday fatal shooting near Pachuta.
Delanney Kemon Ford was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Meridian, said Chief Deputy Barry White with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, Samuel Roberts, was found on Highway 18 near Highway 512 east around 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Roberts had been shot to death, authorities said.
Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call the Clarke County Sheriff's Department at 601-776-3956 or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-693-1926.
Bianca Moorman contributed reporting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.