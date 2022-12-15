The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced a suspect was in custody after a county resident had his truck stolen at gunpoint early Wednesday.
Patrick Raynald Moore, 58, was arrested and booked into Lauderdale County Detention Facility on charges of burglary, motor vehicle theft and driving under the influence of other substances.
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said a homeowner in the 9500 block of Highway 45 North in the Lauderdale community was awoken around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning by noise near his front door. Upon investigating, the homeowner was confronted by a suspect with a handgun and offered the gunman the keys to his truck.
“The victim encouraged him to go get his truck and leave,” Calhoun said. “And he did.”
Once the suspect left the scene, the victim called 911 and began following the suspect in a second vehicle, Calhoun said. The victim was then able to direct deputies to a local business where the suspect had gone inside.
Deputies were able to take Moore into custody after he went inside the business’ restroom, Calhoun said. They were also able to recover the gun used in taking the victim’s truck from where it had been hidden in the restroom.
Moore’s bond was set at $125,000.
