Supporting breast cancer awareness

Photo submitted by City of Meridian

Ambassadors for the annual Queen City Race for Life and Street Strut for Breast Cancer were announced Friday at a kickoff event at Meridian Community College. This year’s evet is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, Sept. 30, 2022, starting at 8 a.m. at Damon Fitness Center of the MCC campus.

The event will include a 5K run/walk, 1-mile Fun Run and the Survivor Street Strut featuring participants carrying unique, handcrafted umbrellas. Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith signed a proclamation recognizing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pictured are, from left, Cindy Kane, founder of the Queen City Race for Life; 2022 Ambassadors Terrey Roberts, Cindy Scott, Cassandra Tyson and Ronnie Key; and Phyllis Holladay, event coordinator. Registration for the Queen City Race for Life and Street Strut for Breast Cancer is currently underway.

The cost is $22 for the races and $10 for the Street Strut. Packet pick-up will be Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., in the Quave Student Life Center on campus. To register online, go to Time2Run.net. To purchase a T-shirt or register for the Street Strut Race, go to https://meridiancc.edu/community/streetstrut.html Registration on the day of the races is $25.