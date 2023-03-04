The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday on HVAC upgrades for several county buildings.
In a work session Thursday, County Administrator Chris Lafferty said supervisors would have some decisions to make about which projects to do with the funds available.
“We really need to make some decision on which one to go with so we can get that started,” he said.
Chad Moore, a mechanical engineer who has been leading the HVAC upgrade effort, said the project had been advertised and the bids received. The next step, he said, is for the board to decide how to proceed.
“We received bids on February 3 for HVAC replacements at DHS, E-911 and the agricultural center,” he said.
In sending out the bid documents, Moore said the county asked contractors to submit a price on replacing the HVAC system at DHS as the main bid, with E-911 and the Lauderdale County Agri-Center as alternates one and two. Of the bids received, he said, McLain Plumbing and Electrical Services Inc. came in with the lowest price.
Moore said the main project, at the DHS building, had come in at $1.5 million. Alternate one, the E-911 building, had come in at $59,000, and the Agri-Center, which was alternate two, had come in at $250,000.
“The base bid, add alternate number one, I feel like those are really good, fair, reasonable numbers for the market as it stands today,” he said.
Alternate two, which was for HVAC at the Agri-Center, was a bit pricey, Moore said, and the county could look at rebidding that later if need be.
In discussing the projects prior to bidding, supervisors had discussed including the Agri-Center in the bid to get a better idea of what it would cost. While the DHS and E-911 systems are in desperate need of replacing, Lafferty said the Agri-Center was a “nice to have.”
“The conversation was, going into it, just to throw that out there to see how much it would cost but probably not do that,” he said.
Lafferty said the board had previously earmarked $2 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the HVAC upgrades. The DHS and
E-911 projects combined would come out to be about $2.1 million, which would require the county to pitch in an additional $95,000.
If supervisors approve the contracts Monday, it will take several months to gather supplies and materials prior to beginning work on the new systems.
Lafferty said the DHS project would likely require staff to temporarily relocate. Ideally, he said, county offices will be relocated to the new courthouse and DHS staff can find room in the county annex.
