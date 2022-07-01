Lauderdale County supervisors will consider appointing a representative to the board of directors for Housing and Urban Development Region 5.
In a work session Thursday, Region 5 Board of Directors Chairman James Harlan told the Board of Supervisors Lauderdale County is one of two counties across the 11 county region that does not have representation.
County representatives help HUD understand the needs of local residents, Harlan said, and offer feedback on how to improve HUD services for tenants within their county. Lauderdale County, he said, has 735 HUD tenants for whom HUD has spent more than $390,000 in housing assistance.
“The activity that goes on in this county, that commissioner would be able to bring us statistics and say what needs to be done here and what we need to do here,” Harlan said. “So I think it’s vital, and I think it’s a good thing if you would do that for us.”
HUD meetings are held quarterly at the Region 5 office in Newton, Harlan said, and he hoped a representative from Lauderdale County would be able to join the next meeting in August.
The board agreed to look at the HUD bylaws on appointing commissioners to understand more about their role in appointing a commissioner. Supervisor Jonathan Wells said the board would look closely at its role and consider who might be a good fit for the position.
“We’ll get you an answer way before then,” he said.
