Sunday's Sucarnochee Revue to be dedicated to Rick Courtney

A much-loved member of Meridian’s music scene will be remembered during a concert at the Temple Theater on Sunday.
The Sucarnochee Revue will be dedicated to Rick Courtney, who died in January.
Courtney was known for devoting his time, energy, and life to promoting live music, not only in Meridian, but throughout the state.
Working behind the scenes, Courtney served as stage manager for the Sucarnochee Revue.
“Rick just loved music and musicians,” said Jacky Jack White, the revue’s organizer and host. “He was just great….he was constantly looking and trying to discover new talent.”
On tap for the 2 p.m. matinee are Britt Gully and the Water Moccasins; Mississippi Chris Sharp and his daughter, Piper; The Mountain Grass Unit from Birmingham, Ala.; pianist Bill Pippin; noted songwriter Wood Newton, Tyler Carroll and Pine Ridge; and Lach Thornton.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
