Sunday's Sucarnochee Revue in Meridian promises biggest lineup in years

Fans of roots music will likely enjoy Sunday’s edition of The Sucarnochee Revue, which is set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at the historic Temple Theater in downtown Meridian.
This show will feature the Revue’s biggest lineup in years, said host Jacky Jack White.
“It’s gonna be a big show,” White said. “I’m pretty excited about it. It’s going to be fun.”
A highlight of the day will be a tribute to the late Billy Ray Reynolds, the former Waylon Jennings guitarist and noted Nashville songwriter who died on Nov. 29.
“Billy Ray was a musician’s musician, a songwriter’s songwriter,” White said. “He never got really famous, but if you were a musician or songwriter around Nashville, chances are…you knew of Billy Ray Reynolds. He was a great raconteur, a funny guy, and always a lot of fun.”
Reynold’s widow, Lora Reynolds, is expected to be in town to perform during the show, White said.
“I’m glad we’re going to remember Billy Ray,” White said. “Because he’s worthy of being remembered.”
Also scheduled to take the stage are Grammy Award winner Tricia Walker, bluegrass group Tyler Carroll and PineRidge, singer Anna Edwards Warden, piano legend Bill Pippin, rockers Fuzzy Jones, contemporary folk singers The Kennard Sisters and Christian rockers My Savior Story. Show favorites Britt Gully and the Water Mocassins and Mississippi Chris Sharp and his daughter, Piper, will also perform.
Admission to Sunday’s show is $10. For more information, call 205-499-9988.
