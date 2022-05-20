Sunday dance recital spans 4 generations

When 23-month-old Royce Koch takes the stage at The Temple Theatre Sunday, she’ll have three generations of her family rooting for her.
Royce’s mother, Holly Howard Koch, is the owner of Next Level Dance Company. Her grandmother is Sharon Howard, and her great-grandmother is the legendary Pat Gray, who taught dance in Meridian for more than 65 years.
“I came out of the womb loving dance,” Koch said with a laugh. “I’ve been in more recitals than I am years old, so, naturally, I would take on the business that my grandmother started, and my mother continued at Pat Gray Academy. When I opened NLDC, I knew I was fulfilling a life-long dream.”
Gray is proud to be the matriarch of this group of artists.
“I think it’s a monumental event that four generations will be present at this recital, and it is very special that it will be at the historic Temple Theatre,” Gray said. “This venue is so important to the city and surrounding area, just as significant is the fact that my granddaughter is continuing in this business.”
Howard agrees.
“The recital offers the ultimate appreciation for a child’s hard work,” she said. “It’s just like a graduation. Those students have a great sense of accomplishment. They build self-esteem and have great pride in their commitment.”
This Sunday, Stephanie Cooper’s daughter Madison, 14, will perform in her eleventh recital. Cooper herself was taught by Pat Gray in the 1980s, and Madison has attended classes taught by Howard.
“My mom loved watching me and my sister dance at Pat Gray when we were growing up,” Copper recalls. “She also loved watching her granddaughter perform. My mother loved Ms. Pat and dance, and now my daughter and I carry on that love. We have been blessed by Ms. Pat, Ms. Sharon, and Holly.”
Koch, the mother of three, soon-to-be four children, will present Sunday’s recital with 50 NLDC participants, including her daughter. The first part will be “Hairspray the Musical”, and the second part will be called “Going Country.”
“Our students range in age from one year old to 18 years old,” she explains.
“April through May, we focus on recital practice, even though we have been concentrating on the skills and techniques since January. Then, before you know it, we start getting ready for Christmas,” she said.
While this is Royce’s third recital, it will be her first time to complete a routine, Koch said.
“My husband and I love watching her grow up, doing what I have loved doing my whole life,” she said. “I’m so proud I have the support of my grandmother and mother, and maybe one day, little Royce will be running NLDC herself.”
More information
The dance recital is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 at the Temple Theatre.
