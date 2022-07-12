'Stuff the Bus' returns Thursday

While many people are enjoying their summer vacations, the United Way of East Mississippi has the wheels turning for its annual Stuff the Bus campaign.
The big bright yellow bus will be parked at Raising Cane's on North Hills Street and Uptown Mall ready to "stuff" with supplies for elementary school children in the Meridian and Lauderdale County public school systems.
This year's event is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.
Stuff the Bus provides the opportunity for citizens to assist local public elementary schools by donating school supplies, new or gently worn uniforms and money.
According to Tammy Caldwell, the Resource and Development Coordinator for United Way of East Mississippi, “A donation of $60 will provide one child with the school supplies and uniforms needed to go back to school. Without help from the community on this important drive, many children will return to the classroom without the mandatory tools needed to succeed for the school year."
Sponsors this year include The Liberty Shop, Raising Cane’s and Uptown Mall. On the day of the Stuff the Bus event, Raising Canes will be donating 15 % of overall sales from the day to the program.
In addition to the Meridian and Lauderdale county Stuff the Bus, Kemper County will be holding its own Stuff the Bus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, at Pilgrim’s Foodliner in DeKalb. The first Clarke County Stuff the Bus was held on June 28, at Los Totopos Restaurant, and Neshoba County had its Stuff the Bus on June 29, at The Depot.
United Way of East Mississippi, serving Lauderdale, Clarke and Kemper, and Neshoba counties, supports 22 local partner agencies and seven community impact programs. For more information, contact the United Way at (601) 693-2732.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.